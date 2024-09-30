Azma Bukhari stresses need for social media monitoring

Punjab's Minister for Information, Azma Bukhari, has called for stricter monitoring of social media platforms to prevent misuse. Speaking to the media on Monday, she expressed concerns about the unregulated nature of social media, noting that it is often used to malign and target individuals.

Bukhari emphasized that while countries worldwide have implemented laws to monitor online platforms, Pakistan has yet to sign any agreements regarding social media oversight. She highlighted the importance of introducing regulations to ensure responsible usage and curb harmful content.

The minister's remarks come amid growing discussions on the role of social media in shaping public narratives and its impact on individuals and communities.