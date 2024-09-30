Bahawalpur police will ensure foolproof security for Christian places of worship: DPO

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan emphasized that the protection of all citizens, in­cluding the Christian community, is a top prior­ity for law enforcement. In accordance with the directives of the Inspector General of Police Pun­jab, strict security measures were enforced at hundreds of Christian places of worship on Sun­day. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan ordered enhanced security protocols, with police officers stationed at key locations. District circle officers and SHOs conducted thorough inspections of the deployed personnel, ensuring they were fully briefed on the sensitivity of their duties. Additional security mea­sures included scanning equipment, patrolling, and searches of the surrounding areas. DPO Khan also stressed the importance of constant vigilance around minority worship places and the inter­rogation of suspicious individuals. He reaffirmed that negligence in security duties would not be tol­erated and urged officers to maintain the safety of all citizens, particularly minority communities, to ensure peace across Bahawalpur.