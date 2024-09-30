Bayer Pakistan, AMAN unite to enhance family planning awareness

LAHORE - On the occasion of World Con­traception Day 2024, Bayer Pakistan and the Associa­tion for Mothers & Newborns (AMAN) committed to a col­laboration utilising their com­bined expertise and knowledge to increase awareness about modern contraceptive meth­ods and their safe use, for the benefit of the general popula­tion of Pakistan.

An MoU signing ceremony was held between both parties, followed by the first of multi­ple planned scientific sessions for doctors to be held across the country, to create aware­ness on how modern contra­ceptive methods can contrib­ute to women’s wellness and child health. Celebrated global­ly and supported by a coalition of international organisations including Bayer, World Con­traception Day (WCD) focuses on the crucial role of informed decision-making in reducing unintended pregnancies, in a world where many women have limited control on their reproductive health.

This is especially relevant for Pakistan, where among women aged 15 to 49, approximately 19 million express a desire to avoid unintended pregnancy. However, of these, 50 percent (9.5 million women) do not have access to modern con­traceptives. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a lead­ing reproductive health re­search organisation, approxi­mately 3.7 million unintended pregnancies occur annually in Pakistan, with 61 percent (2.2 million) resulting in induced abortions. Unintended preg­nancies take a serious toll on women’s health, often leading to unsafe medical procedures, as well as exacerbating eco­nomic challenges for families. Increasing access to modern contraceptives is therefore critical in mitigating both is­sues. Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Mirza, Country Com­mercial Lead, Pharmaceutical Division, Bayer Pakistan, said, “Our WCD collaboration with AMAN is well-aligned with Bayer’s global mission, Health for All, Hunger for None, as well as the company’s focus on women’s healthcare. Women’s health is in Bayer’s DNA; as a global leader in the segment, Bayer offers a wide range of contraceptive options, as well as therapies for menopause management and gynecological diseases. Additionally, Bayer intends to provide 100 million women in low-and-middle in­come countries with access to family planning by 2030, by fund­ing capacity building programs and ensuring the supply of af­fordable modern contraceptives.”

Prof Dr Sadiah Ahsan Pal, Vice President AMAN, com­mented, “Family planning is Pakistan’s number one health priority. The progress of our nation depends on it. Not forced but by choice. Every doctor, nurse, LHV, LHW or midwife who is delivering a healthy baby holds the key to future health of that family. That family is eternally grate­ful and looks up to them for ad­vice. We should counsel them properly about family plan­ning, making informed choices to prevent unplanned pregnan­cy. If we do this right, we will be making a huge contribution towards the healthy progress of our nation.” Both Bayer Pak­istan and AMAN are optimistic that this series of symposiums will catalyse a wider conver­sation in the healthcare com­munity and beyond about the urgent need for increasing ac­cess to modern contraceptive methods, benefiting women and families across Pakistan.