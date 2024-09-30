Beyond Party Lines

As Pakistan navigates the treacherous waters of regional geopolitics and internal strife, a stark reality has emerged: national security has transcended partisan politics to become a collective imperative. The country’s very existence is threatened by an array of dangers—ranging from terrorism and extremism to external interference—making it imperative for political parties to set aside their differences and forge a united front against these pervasive threats. However, a critical oversight in the manifestos of major political parties—the lack of a comprehensive and consensual national security strategy—raises profound concerns about the country’s preparedness to address these challenges. The recent statements from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM Ali Amin regarding Afghanistan and the threats to invade Punjab are just an example of the underlying division over matters of national security among the political parties of the country. But can Pakistan’s political leadership transcend partisan divides to forge a unified approach to national security before it is too late?
The security situation in Pakistan remains complex, shaped by a blend of internal and external threats that endanger the country’s security. From its border with Afghanistan to the Line of Control and the uptick of terrorism in Balochistan, groups such as the TTP and TLP continue to challenge national security through their militant activities and ideological extremism. The impact of these groups is felt not only in terms of violence and increased terrorism but also through their efforts to destabilise societal norms and governance structures. In light of these security challenges, where external and internal threats are coupled with issues related to governance, it becomes particularly alarming that most political parties have failed to address national security comprehensively in their manifestos. This oversight is not merely a lapse but a potentially catastrophic failure that leaves the country unprepared to tackle pressing security issues. The absence of a unified security strategy impedes the development and implementation of cohesive policies and responses, rendering Pakistan vulnerable to external and internal threats. The onus in such cases, then, lies with the military alone to define and maintain the country’s national security.
Examining the approaches of Pakistan’s major political parties—PTI, PPP, and PML-N—reveals a fragmented national security view reflecting their varying priorities. PTI emphasises the importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence through negotiations and peaceful conflict resolution. PTI’s manifesto underscores national dignity and self-respect as crucial components of a secure and stable nation. Their strategy focuses on strengthening institutions, enhancing law enforcement, and promoting transparency. By prioritising the rule of law and governance reforms, PTI aims to address internal instability and ensure security through a robust legal system and equitable rights.
In contrast, the PPP adopts a broader and more holistic perspective on national security. For PPP, security extends beyond traditional defence to encompass human security. This approach addresses issues such as gender-based violence, class discrimination, and economic inequality. The party’s manifesto highlights climate resilience as a critical component of their security strategy, recognising climate change and environmental degradation as significant threats. Additionally, PPP emphasises peaceful conflict resolution through diplomacy and non-violent measures, advocating for a comprehensive approach that balances domestic and international concerns. PML-N focuses on traditional defence strategies and counterterrorism efforts. Their manifesto reflects a commitment to enhancing military capabilities and counterterrorism initiatives, drawing from past successes in operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad. PML-N also links national security with economic stability, arguing that a strong economy is essential for maintaining internal order and preventing unrest. Strategic initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are highlighted as vital for bolstering both economic and strategic security.
The disparity in approaches to national security among Pakistan’s political parties underscores a significant gap in addressing the country’s multifaceted security challenges. While PTI emphasises governance and sovereignty, PPP highlights human security and climate resilience, and PML-N focuses on traditional defence and economic stability, these differing perspectives reveal a fragmented approach to national security. Each party’s priorities reflect varying views on what constitutes security, but none offers a comprehensive strategy that integrates all the key elements of national security. A lack of unity in these approaches is not only inefficient but also leaves the country vulnerable to threats, both internal and external. A unified and cohesive national security strategy is essential for effective decision-making, especially when the country faces complex threats. Without a collective vision, Pakistan risks being ill-prepared to confront security challenges ranging from terrorism and external aggression to socio-economic instability. A united political front is critical in formulating and executing a comprehensive national security policy that encompasses good governance and defence.
Internal political stability and unity are vital to national security for several reasons. First, a stable political environment ensures consistent and decisive policymaking, reducing the likelihood of erratic decisions that could destabilise the country. When political factions are divided, the focus often shifts away from national interests and towards partisan objectives, leaving security concerns inadequately addressed. This not only hampers the development of long-term security policies but also weakens the nation’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats.
Second, internal unity deters external adversaries from exploiting domestic vulnerabilities. A divided political landscape can be seen as a sign of weakness, encouraging external actors to interfere in the nation’s affairs, whether through economic pressure, military provocation, or support for internal violent movements. Moreover, internal political divisions often exacerbate provincial and ethnic tensions, weakening the social fabric necessary for national security. When political parties use national security matters to further internal rivalries or provincial interests, it fosters division and instability, creating fertile ground for extremist groups and external actors to capitalise on the chaos. This dangerous trend not only undermines national security but also risks fragmenting the country from within.
For Pakistan to effectively counter both external and internal threats, political leaders must prioritise security in governance and ensure it is treated as a central focus rather than an afterthought. This requires engaging in constructive dialogue and prioritising national interests over party lines. Political leaders must also avoid using security issues as tools to settle internal scores, as this only weakens the country’s ability to respond to genuine threats.
The need for consensus on national security is undeniable. In a world where the nature of security threats is constantly evolving, Pakistan’s political leaders must rise above their differences and work towards a common goal—a secure, stable, and unified Pakistan. This collective effort is not only crucial for the nation’s future. Without a unified approach to national security, the country risks falling prey to both internal strife and external aggression, threatening its long-term stability and prosperity. The time to act is now, and it requires political will, collaboration, and a shared vision for a secure Pakistan.
Aisha Saeed
The writer is an independent media and foreign policy analyst. She tweets @MsAishaK.