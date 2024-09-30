Beyond Party Lines

As Pakistan navigates the treach­erous waters of regional geo­politics and internal strife, a stark reality has emerged: national security has transcended par­tisan politics to become a collective imperative. The country’s very existence is threatened by an array of dangers—ranging from terrorism and extremism to external interference—making it imperative for politi­cal parties to set aside their differences and forge a united front against these pervasive threats. However, a criti­cal oversight in the manifestos of ma­jor political parties—the lack of a com­prehensive and consensual national security strategy—raises profound concerns about the country’s pre­paredness to address these challeng­es. The recent statements from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM Ali Amin regarding Afghanistan and the threats to invade Punjab are just an example of the un­derlying division over matters of na­tional security among the political par­ties of the country. But can Pakistan’s political leadership transcend partisan divides to forge a unified approach to national security before it is too late?

The security situation in Pakistan re­mains complex, shaped by a blend of internal and external threats that en­danger the country’s security. From its border with Afghanistan to the Line of Control and the uptick of terrorism in Balochistan, groups such as the TTP and TLP continue to challenge nation­al security through their militant ac­tivities and ideological extremism. The impact of these groups is felt not only in terms of violence and increased ter­rorism but also through their efforts to destabilise societal norms and gover­nance structures. In light of these secu­rity challenges, where external and in­ternal threats are coupled with issues related to governance, it becomes par­ticularly alarming that most political parties have failed to address national security comprehensively in their man­ifestos. This oversight is not merely a lapse but a potentially catastrophic fail­ure that leaves the country unprepared to tackle pressing security issues. The absence of a unified security strategy impedes the development and imple­mentation of cohesive policies and re­sponses, rendering Pakistan vulner­able to external and internal threats. The onus in such cases, then, lies with the military alone to define and main­tain the country’s national security.

Examining the approaches of Pak­istan’s major political parties—PTI, PPP, and PML-N—reveals a fragment­ed national security view reflecting their varying priorities. PTI emphasis­es the importance of safeguarding Pak­istan’s sovereignty and independence through negotiations and peaceful conflict resolution. PTI’s manifesto un­derscores national dignity and self-re­spect as crucial components of a secure and stable nation. Their strategy focus­es on strengthening institutions, en­hancing law enforcement, and promot­ing transparency. By prioritising the rule of law and governance reforms, PTI aims to address internal instability and ensure security through a robust legal system and equitable rights.

In contrast, the PPP adopts a broad­er and more holistic perspective on national security. For PPP, security ex­tends beyond traditional defence to encompass human security. This ap­proach addresses issues such as gen­der-based violence, class discrimi­nation, and economic inequality. The party’s manifesto highlights climate re­silience as a critical component of their security strategy, recognising climate change and environmental degradation as significant threats. Additionally, PPP emphasises peaceful conflict resolution through diplomacy and non-violent measures, advocating for a comprehen­sive approach that balances domestic and international concerns. PML-N fo­cuses on traditional defence strategies and counterterrorism efforts. Their manifesto reflects a commitment to en­hancing military capabilities and coun­terterrorism initiatives, drawing from past successes in operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad. PML-N also links national security with economic stability, arguing that a strong econo­my is essential for maintaining internal order and preventing unrest. Strategic initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are high­lighted as vital for bolstering both eco­nomic and strategic security.

The disparity in approaches to na­tional security among Pakistan’s polit­ical parties underscores a significant gap in addressing the country’s multi­faceted security challenges. While PTI emphasises governance and sovereign­ty, PPP highlights human security and climate resilience, and PML-N focus­es on traditional defence and econom­ic stability, these differing perspectives reveal a fragmented approach to na­tional security. Each party’s priorities reflect varying views on what consti­tutes security, but none offers a com­prehensive strategy that integrates all the key elements of national security. A lack of unity in these approaches is not only inefficient but also leaves the country vulnerable to threats, both in­ternal and external. A unified and co­hesive national security strategy is es­sential for effective decision-making, especially when the country faces com­plex threats. Without a collective vi­sion, Pakistan risks being ill-prepared to confront security challenges ranging from terrorism and external aggression to socio-economic instability. A united political front is critical in formulat­ing and executing a comprehensive na­tional security policy that encompasses good governance and defence.

Internal political stability and unity are vital to national security for several reasons. First, a stable political environ­ment ensures consistent and decisive policymaking, reducing the likelihood of erratic decisions that could destabi­lise the country. When political factions are divided, the focus often shifts away from national interests and towards partisan objectives, leaving security concerns inadequately addressed. This not only hampers the development of long-term security policies but also weakens the nation’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats.

Second, internal unity deters external adversaries from exploiting domestic vulnerabilities. A divided political land­scape can be seen as a sign of weakness, encouraging external actors to interfere in the nation’s affairs, whether through economic pressure, military provo­cation, or support for internal violent movements. Moreover, internal political divisions often exacerbate provincial and ethnic tensions, weakening the so­cial fabric necessary for national secu­rity. When political parties use national security matters to further internal ri­valries or provincial interests, it fosters division and instability, creating fertile ground for extremist groups and ex­ternal actors to capitalise on the chaos. This dangerous trend not only under­mines national security but also risks fragmenting the country from within.

For Pakistan to effectively counter both external and internal threats, po­litical leaders must prioritise security in governance and ensure it is treated as a central focus rather than an after­thought. This requires engaging in con­structive dialogue and prioritising na­tional interests over party lines. Political leaders must also avoid using security issues as tools to settle internal scores, as this only weakens the country’s abil­ity to respond to genuine threats.

The need for consensus on nation­al security is undeniable. In a world where the nature of security threats is constantly evolving, Pakistan’s political leaders must rise above their differenc­es and work towards a common goal—a secure, stable, and unified Pakistan. This collective effort is not only crucial for the nation’s future. Without a unified approach to national security, the coun­try risks falling prey to both internal strife and external aggression, threat­ening its long-term stability and pros­perity. The time to act is now, and it re­quires political will, collaboration, and a shared vision for a secure Pakistan.

Aisha Saeed

The writer is an independent media and foreign policy analyst. She tweets @MsAishaK.