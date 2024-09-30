Bilawal Bhutto congratulates new LCCI leadership

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his heartfelt congratu­lations to Mian Abuzar Shad on his election as Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (LCCI) president. He also congratulated Engineer Khalid Usman for being elected as se­nior vice president and Shahid Nazeer as vice president. In a state­ment issued on Sunday, Bilawal acknowledged the vital role the busi­ness community played in growth and stability of the national economy. He said that collaboration between the PPP and the business sector was crucial in paving the way for Pakistan’s economic progress. “The business community is the back­bone of our economy. It is through their efforts that we can achieve sus­tainable development and prosperity,” he said. Bilawal urged the newly-elected leadership of the LCCI to put forward their recommendations for much-needed economic reforms. He expressed the hope that joint ef­forts between political leadership and the busi­ness community would lead to better policy-making and a more con­ducive environment for business growth in Paki­stan. The PPP chairman reaffirmed his party’s commitment to support­ing the business sector and ensuring a business-friendly atmosphere for the country’s economic stability and progress.