Bilawal Bhutto felicitates newly-elected body of LCCI

KARACHI - The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly elect­ed body of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). He felicitated Abuzar Shad on be­ing elected as President of LCCI, Engineer Khalid Usman as Senior Vice President and Shahid Nazir as Vice President. Bilawal said that the business community had an important role in the economy of the country. He said that the joint cooperation between PPP and business community could pave the way for development. He asked the new leadership of LCCI to give their recommendations for eco­nomic reforms.

CM CONDEMNS KILLINGOF INNOCENT LABOURERSIN PANJGUR

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has condemned, the kill­ing of innocent laborers in Panjgur, here on Sunday. He said that such incidents were a conspiracy to in­crease hatred and harm to national unity, according to a CM’s spokes­man. The Chief Minister said this nation had seen major incidents of terrorism but did not allow to affect the national unity. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased labourers.