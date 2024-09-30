Bilawal urges action for Balochistan flood victims

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the federal and provincial governments to address the ongoing challenges faced by flood victims.

Speaking at a ceremony in Quetta on Monday, Bilawal emphasized that the rehabilitation of flood victims was part of the agreement between the PML-N and PPP prior to forming the coalition government.

He expressed concern that Balochistan's flood victims have not received the support promised by the government.

Bilawal announced that he has secured funding for the construction of homes for the flood-affected families and highlighted the PPP's previous efforts in building homes for flood victims in Sindh, with plans to extend the initiative to Balochistan.

The PPP chairman stressed that many victims have been homeless since 2022 and he is working to provide them shelter before the next flood season.