Body of DSP’s son found in D I Khan

PESHAWAR - The body of Nauman Khan, the son of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sayyed Marjan, was discovered with bullet wounds in the fields of Abdulkhel village in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday. Nauman, who was reportedly shot multiple times by unidentified individuals, had his body dumped in the fields. DSP Sayyed Marjan is currently posted in Jandola, Tank.
The police have taken the body into custody and shifted it to Panyala Hospital for medico-legal procedures. An investigation has been initiated to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
The discovery of DSP Marjan’s son’s body has raised significant concerns regarding safety and security in the area, prompting a thorough investigation as authorities seek to identify those responsible for this heinous act.