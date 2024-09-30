Monday, September 30, 2024
Body of DSP’s son found in D I Khan

Monitoring Report
September 30, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The body of Nauman Khan, the son of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sayyed Mar­jan, was discovered with bullet wounds in the fields of Abdulk­hel village in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday. Nauman, who was re­portedly shot multiple times by unidentified individuals, had his body dumped in the fields. DSP Sayyed Marjan is currently post­ed in Jandola, Tank.

The police have taken the body into custody and shifted it to Pan­yala Hospital for medico-legal pro­cedures. An investigation has been initiated to uncover the circum­stances surrounding this tragic in­cident. 

The discovery of DSP Marjan’s son’s body has raised significant concerns regarding safety and se­curity in the area, prompting a thorough investigation as author­ities seek to identify those respon­sible for this heinous act.

