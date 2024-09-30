CCPO orders Divisional SPs to improve their performances

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office to review the progress on pending road certificates and challans. He directed supervisory officers to ensure the timely submission of all pending certificates and challans to the courts. He emphasized the need for all officers to work as a team to efficiently handle the workload to better serve the people. The CCPO ordered the Divisional SPs (Investigation) to improve their performances and instructed senior officers to supervise the investigation staff, ensuring proper record completion for all ongoing investigations. He stressed that there should be no legal deficiencies in the challans and police files. Kamyana ordered to maintain close liaison between the police and prosecutors.

The CCPO also directed strict action against fake medico-legal certificates. He instructed supervisory officers to regularly check crime diaries and follow up on pending cases on daily basis. He urged the Divisional SPs to focus on the quality of investigations, conducting them professionally and on merit. The CCPO also reaffirmed that providing legal relief is the primary responsibility of the police. DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigations) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, Divisional SPs (Investigations) and SP (AVLS) attended the meeting.