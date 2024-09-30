Child dies as car falls in ditch

DIR LOWER - A ten-year-old child was killed and a youth critically injured when a station wagon plunged into a ditch in the Talash Dheri area of Lower Dir on Sunday.
Local police reported that the car was enroute to Timergara when it fell into a ditch due to excessive speed, resulting in the child’s death and critical injuries to the youth.
The deceased child was identified as Idrees, son of Niaz Ahmad, a resident of Bandagai, Talash, while the injured youth was 18-year-old Irfanullah.
The child’s body and the injured youth were transported to THQ Talash, from where Irfanullah was later moved to Timergara hospital due to his critical condition.
The recovery team from Rescue 1122 Dir Lower subsequently retrieved the wreckage of the car from the ditch