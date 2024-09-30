Child dies as car falls in ditch

DIR LOWER - A ten-year-old child was killed and a youth critically injured when a station wagon plunged into a ditch in the Talash Dheri area of Lower Dir on Sunday.

Local police reported that the car was enroute to Timerga­ra when it fell into a ditch due to excessive speed, resulting in the child’s death and critical injuries to the youth.

The deceased child was iden­tified as Idrees, son of Niaz Ah­mad, a resident of Bandagai, Ta­lash, while the injured youth was 18-year-old Irfanullah.

The child’s body and the in­jured youth were transported to THQ Talash, from where Irfan­ullah was later moved to Timer­gara hospital due to his critical condition.

The recovery team from Rescue 1122 Dir Lower subsequently re­trieved the wreckage of the car from the ditch