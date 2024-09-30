Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Child dies of suffocation in parked car in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  A four-year-old boy died from suffocation inside a parked car on Sunday in Block 19 of Gulistan-e-Jo­har, Karachi. According to a private news channel, Police said that the children were playing outside the house and meanwhile they drove into the car. Rescue officials said that the dead child was identi­fied as four-year-old Rauf. The condition of anoth­er child, Hassan, is said to be in critical condition and has been transferred to the hospital, police said. The father of the children was not present at home, and the mother was inside the house. How­ever, police are getting more details of the incident.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024