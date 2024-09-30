Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

China’s speedy development a role model for every nation around the world: Mohsin

Meets Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren

NEWS WIRE
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi Sunday met Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren and congratulated him on China’s National Day.

Chinese Consul General thanked Mohsin Naqvi for amendments made by the Ministry of Interior benefiting Chinese businessmen.

The interior minister said that under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has made significant progress. He called China Pakistan’s most trustworthy and loyal friend, acknowledging China’s historical role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy. China’s speedy development is a role model for every nation around the world, he remarked. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s pride in its time-tested friendship with China, citing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a milestone. He reaffirmed that Pakistan-China friendship will remain strong and enduring. Zhao Shiren called Pakistan China’s best friend and assured continued cooperation. During the meeting matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed. Senior consular officials were also present in the meeting.

Tribal Youth Convention concludes

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1727683446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024