CM Bugti: Military operations over, youth urged to reject militancy

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti announced on Monday that there was no longer a need for military operations in the restive province of Balochistan. During a press conference in Quetta, alongside Adeela Baloch, a former militant who has now aligned with the state, CM Bugti emphasized the need for youth to reject false propaganda encouraging them to take up arms against the state.

“We are making arrangements for better education for the girls of Balochistan. The militants are using young minds for their own selfish gains,” said CM Bugti. He stressed that those engaging in separatist activities are not serving the interests of the province or its people.

The CM strongly condemned the recent incident in Panjgur, where seven labourers from Multan were killed by separatist militants. He vowed that such elements would never succeed in their agenda and urged the public to work with the government for peace and development in the region.

CM Bugti praised Adeela Baloch for her courageous decision to abandon militancy and stand with the state. “Her choice is a message to all those deceived by militants that the path of peace and development is the only way forward for Balochistan,” he remarked.

The government of Balochistan continues its efforts to enhance educational opportunities and secure a peaceful future for the youth, especially the young women of the province.