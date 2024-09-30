Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam calls for avoiding wastage of food

CM Maryam calls for avoiding wastage of food
Our Staff Reporter
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday called for avoiding wastage of food which she said had become a global problem.  “It is depressing to note that millions of people around the world are suffering from hunger, while millions of tons of food is wasted globally,” she said on the International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste.

She said food wastage was a global problem, which damaged the economy and environment alike. She added that Pakistan was also suffering from food wastage and shortage to some extent.

“Reducing food waste is also our religious and moral duty.” She highlighted, adding, “Planning is needed to save resources from being wasted.”

She urged the people to help the hungry people by reducing food wastage. She said an effective awareness campaign was necessary to prevent food wastage. She noted,”School Nutrition Program in Punjab is a historic initiative to address malnutrition in children.” Madam chief minister said that proportionate consumption of food was inevitable. She hoped, “Together we can save the natural resources of Pakistan.”

CM Bugti: Military operations over, youth urged to reject militancy

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024