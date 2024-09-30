CM Maryam calls for avoiding wastage of food

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday called for avoiding wastage of food which she said had become a global problem. “It is depressing to note that millions of people around the world are suffering from hunger, while millions of tons of food is wasted globally,” she said on the International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste.

She said food wastage was a global problem, which damaged the economy and environment alike. She added that Pakistan was also suffering from food wastage and shortage to some extent.

“Reducing food waste is also our religious and moral duty.” She highlighted, adding, “Planning is needed to save resources from being wasted.”

She urged the people to help the hungry people by reducing food wastage. She said an effective awareness campaign was necessary to prevent food wastage. She noted,”School Nutrition Program in Punjab is a historic initiative to address malnutrition in children.” Madam chief minister said that proportionate consumption of food was inevitable. She hoped, “Together we can save the natural resources of Pakistan.”