ISLAMABAD - COM­STECH- the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has announced research fel­lowships for students, schol­ars and institutions in Mauri­tania in order to strengthen the ties and build scientific capacity in Mauritania. Ac­cording to an official source, these research fellowships have been announced by the COMSTECH and Na­tional Agency for Scientific Research and Innovation, Mauritania under the Joint Science and Technology Ca­pacity Building Program.