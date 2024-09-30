Court to indict Imran Khan, wife in new Toshakhana case on Oct 2

An accountability court on Monday set Oct 2 date for the indictment of PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case.

Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand heard the case at Adiala jail. and Bushra Bibi were both present at the special court established inside Adiala Jail.

A special judge central on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of former prime minister and his spouse Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

The pleas were heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

On July 13, and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.