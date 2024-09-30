Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Crisis Management Unit established to help Pakistanis in Lebanon

Crisis Management Unit established to help Pakistanis in Lebanon
NEWS WIRE
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to assist Pakistani nationals and their families affected by the crisis in Lebanon. The foreign Office spokesperson in a statement stated that the ministry in Islamabad and the Pakistani embassy in Beirut are continuing their efforts to assist Pakistani nationals impacted by the situation in Lebanon. She urged Pakistani nationals affected by the situation to contact the CMU at its Islamabad’s landline number 051-9207887 or via email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk. Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut is available 24/7 at the following contact details: Cell/WhatsApp numbers: 00961-81669488 and 00961-81815104, and email: parepbeirut@mofa.gov.pk.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024