Crisis Management Unit established to help Pakistanis in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to assist Pakistani nationals and their families affected by the crisis in Lebanon. The foreign Office spokesperson in a statement stated that the ministry in Islamabad and the Pakistani embassy in Beirut are continuing their efforts to assist Pakistani nationals impacted by the situation in Lebanon. She urged Pakistani nationals affected by the situation to contact the CMU at its Islamabad’s landline number 051-9207887 or via email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk. Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut is available 24/7 at the following contact details: Cell/WhatsApp numbers: 00961-81669488 and 00961-81815104, and email: parepbeirut@mofa.gov.pk.