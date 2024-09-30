Monday, September 30, 2024
DC chairs meeting regarding nutrition programme

Staff Reporter
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH   -  A meeting of the District Coordination Com­mittee for Nutrition Pro­gram was held in the Durbar Hall of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Addi­tional Deputy Commission­er, Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Amir Laghari. Ac­cording to a handout issued by the District Informa­tion office, the ADC urged the Department of Health, Population, Livestock and other committee members to make the nutrition pro­gram more effective so that 100% results of the ongoing program could be achieved and ensured quality food to malnourished mothers and children. While giving in­structions to the officers of the Education Department, ADC said that the Education department should orga­nize an awareness session about the benefits of the Nutrition Program in the educational institutions. Officers of stock and other departments apprised the meeting about the ongoing nutrition program.

Staff Reporter

