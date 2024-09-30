DC chairs meeting regarding nutrition programme

NAWABSHAH - A meeting of the District Coordination Com­mittee for Nutrition Pro­gram was held in the Durbar Hall of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Addi­tional Deputy Commission­er, Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Amir Laghari. Ac­cording to a handout issued by the District Informa­tion office, the ADC urged the Department of Health, Population, Livestock and other committee members to make the nutrition pro­gram more effective so that 100% results of the ongoing program could be achieved and ensured quality food to malnourished mothers and children. While giving in­structions to the officers of the Education Department, ADC said that the Education department should orga­nize an awareness session about the benefits of the Nutrition Program in the educational institutions. Officers of stock and other departments apprised the meeting about the ongoing nutrition program.