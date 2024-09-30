Monday, September 30, 2024
Death toll due to rains, floods climbs to 170 in Nepal, 42 missing

Anadolu
3:55 PM | September 30, 2024
At least 170 people have died in floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in Nepal, with 42 individuals still missing, local media reported Monday.

Authorities are recovering the bodies of the deceased after a landslide buried vehicles in the Jhyaplekhola area of the South Asian country's district of Dhading, according to the Kathmandu Post daily.

Over 3,600 people have been rescued, but damaged infrastructure, including 16 bridges and over 300 destroyed homes, hampers recovery efforts.

Authorities are battling challenging conditions to continue search and rescue operations.

