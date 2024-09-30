Monday, September 30, 2024
Elderly woman clubbed to death

September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  An el­derly woman was clubbed to death following a minor issue at Chak 156/EB in Burewala. According to po­lice, a boy was playing in a street when he hit a gas pipe which burst. The fam­ily, who owned the gas con­nection, start beating the boy. The boy’s grandmoth­er came to rescue him. However, accused Anwar and his accomplices also tortured the elderly wom­an, Anwar Bibi. Resultantly, she sustained head injuries and died on the way to hos­pital. The police are raiding to arrest the accused.

