Elderly woman clubbed to death

BUREWALA - An elderly woman was clubbed to death following a minor issue at Chak 156/EB in Burewala. According to police, a boy was playing in a street when he hit a gas pipe which burst. The family, who owned the gas connection, start beating the boy. The boy’s grandmother came to rescue him. However, accused Anwar and his accomplices also tortured the elderly woman, Anwar Bibi. Resultantly, she sustained head injuries and died on the way to hospital. The police are raiding to arrest the accused.