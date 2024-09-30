Enterprise assessment session held with women

PESHAWAR - Krafters, a tech-based organisation working with skilled workers, arranged an enterprise development needs assessment session with qualified women from various courses at the Government Technical Teacher Training College (GTTTC), Hayatabad Centre of Excellence.

During the session, the Krafters team, led by CEO Syed Zahid Ali Shah, provided orientation on enterprise development, product value chains, and the unique selling points of products and services. A communication stated that a panel discussion was also held on the paradigm shift in the methodology of business establishment and promotion, Krafters’ app-based project initiative, onboarding mechanisms, and digital financial inclusion. Tips were shared on the process for establishing “My Shop” on the app-based platform for promoting and selling products and services. A total of 22 women participated in the needs assessment session, along with the Principal of GTTTC, Dr Hazrat Hussain, who contributed insights.

Meanwhile, the Krafters Home-Based Workers Development Project team visited Mardan to engage with community-based women’s clusters facilitated by Honey Future Innovative Foundation.

The event involved 30 women community members from various areas of the village Chantar in Mardan district.

After sharing the background of Krafters and its working methodology, orientation was provided on the engagement mechanism with home-based skilled workers. Interaction also focused on the launch of the app-based initiative, sample selection methodology, sample development for future orders, and skill evaluation of the master trainer and trained females.

Krafters CEO Syed Zahid Ali Shah informed the session attendees that Krafters has been an e-commerce platform since 2017, dedicated to reviving and sustaining craft traditions while empowering artisans to live a life of respect.