Ex. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Humaira Tayyaba, along with 43 protestors arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - As many as 50 protestors including former Sena­tor Mushtaq Ahmed, Humaira Tayyaba, a minor girl and 8 women were arrested from outside the National Press Club Islamabad on Sunday, accord­ing to a member of Save Gaza Campaign. Accord­ing to a police official 37 male and 08 females have been arrested and no minor has been arrested.

A protest was called on Sunday by organizers of Save Gaza Campaign in response to recent genocide in Lebanon in last three days which according to me­dia reports have killed 700 people including 100 chil­dren, 41 medics, and Secretary General of Hezbolla Hassan Nasrallah. Agha Jawad Naqvi of Majlis e Wah­datal Muslimeen (MWM) also had a seperate rally from Abpara Chowk to Embassy which ended peace­fully, according to police officials. Ex. Senator Mush­taq Ahmed was given a NOC to protest outside press club, but he instigated the crowd to march towards D-Chowk, another police official told The Nation. According to the organizers of Save Gaza Campaign, 250 to 300 protestors gathered outside National Press Club and they were planning to do a Solidarity Walk at Shaheed e Millat road but heavy contingent of Police arrived at the protest, baton charged the protestors and eventually arrested them.