Ex. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Humaira Tayyaba, along with 43 protestors arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - As many as 50 protestors including former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Humaira Tayyaba, a minor girl and 8 women were arrested from outside the National Press Club Islamabad on Sunday, according to a member of Save Gaza Campaign. According to a police official 37 male and 08 females have been arrested and no minor has been arrested.
A protest was called on Sunday by organizers of Save Gaza Campaign in response to recent genocide in Lebanon in last three days which according to media reports have killed 700 people including 100 children, 41 medics, and Secretary General of Hezbolla Hassan Nasrallah. Agha Jawad Naqvi of Majlis e Wahdatal Muslimeen (MWM) also had a seperate rally from Abpara Chowk to Embassy which ended peacefully, according to police officials. Ex. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed was given a NOC to protest outside press club, but he instigated the crowd to march towards D-Chowk, another police official told The Nation. According to the organizers of Save Gaza Campaign, 250 to 300 protestors gathered outside National Press Club and they were planning to do a Solidarity Walk at Shaheed e Millat road but heavy contingent of Police arrived at the protest, baton charged the protestors and eventually arrested them.