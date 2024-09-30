Experts stress effective policies for promoting nutrition innovations

Khirpur - A two-day event titled “Nutrition Care Synergies Experience Sharing and Innovations Showcase” was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur. The event brought together experts and stakeholders from various government agencies, UN organisations, INGOs, and NGOs to discuss strategies, innovations, and experiences in combating malnutrition in Pakistan.

The event was organised by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in collaboration with the Department of Health Sindh, the Accelerated Action Plan Taskforce (AAP TF), the Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), and the Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF) as part of the EU-funded project “Strengthening Local Civil Society and Community-based Organisations and Their Capacity in the Nutrition Sector in Sindh.”

The event featured keynotes and presentations from leading experts and community leaders, including representatives from the Department of Health Sindh, AAP TF, the Lady Health Worker Department, PPHI, UNICEF, WHO, Agha Khan Health Service Pakistan, VIAMO, Aga Khan University, IRC, SPO, MERF, SRSO, and SIEHS. These speakers deliberated on indigenous and innovative solutions.

Speaking at the event, Carlo De Rosa, Development Advisor for Rural Development and Nutrition at the EU Delegation to Pakistan, noted, “The exhibition highlights the critical need for synergy among all partners and Civil Society Organisations involved in nutrition programming. By sharing experiences and integrating innovative technologies, we can better address malnutrition.”

Dr Sahib Jan Badar, representing AAP TF, presented an overview of the Accelerated Action Plan Taskforce’s achievements and stated, “The European Union-funded CSO strengthening initiative aligns with the provincial government’s multi-sectoral Accelerated Action Plan for improved nutrition.”

Dr Farhana Memon, Director of the Lady Health Worker Programme, emphasised the importance of nutrition for children and pregnant and lactating mothers, stating that now it’s time to deliver results with commitment.

Dr Ranomanl Lohano, Programme Coordinator at IRC, reflected on the need for community-driven solutions, saying, “Malnutrition is a complex issue that requires not only technical interventions but also the engagement of local communities. Our work highlights the importance of grassroots involvement in tackling this crisis and ensuring sustainable improvements in health outcomes.”

A panel discussion on leveraging technology to combat malnutrition showcased real-world experiences and shared insights from the field on accessing hard-to-reach areas.

The exhibition featured a range of interactive activities aimed at fostering collaboration and raising awareness about nutrition care, providing attendees with a comprehensive look at the diverse efforts being undertaken to address malnutrition. Additionally, service and product demonstrations offered participants hands-on insights into nutrition-related services and innovations. These interactive sessions allowed attendees to explore practical solutions that could be implemented to improve nutrition care.

In Pakistan, EU support for nutrition began with humanitarian assistance after the 2010 floods. Through the EU-supported project “Strengthening Local Civil Society and Community-based Organisations and Their Capacity in the Nutrition Sector in Sindh,” IRC, MERF, and SPO are reinforcing the capacity of 15 local organisations aimed at informing policymakers with evidence-based findings to shape policies that ultimately help improve health and nutrition services for the most deserving communities.