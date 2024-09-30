Fake currency smuggling attempt foiled

KHAIRPUR - In a joint operation, Khairpur Police and intel­ligence agencies successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle counterfeit currency on Sunday. As confirmed by SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro, during the operation, one suspect was arrested, and Rs 200,000 in fake currency was recovered from his possession. The suspect, identified as Hakeem Ali Baloch from Peshawar, is reportedly involved in the distribution of counterfeit currency across various cities. According to SSP Soomro, a case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway to uncover more de­tails about his criminal activities.