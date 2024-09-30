Female education: A pathway to country’s prosperity

PESHAWAR - Carrying prime significance to socioeconomic development of human resources, education empowers women to perform productive role in the country’s development and bring positive social change in the society.
As a well-known proverb says, “If you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a girl, you educate the entire nation” and our constitution also makes early education compulsory for all, female education bears pivotal importance for nation building.
But, despite constitutional provision and efforts by the government, the situation of girls’ education in erstwhile FATA is not very promising with FATA annual education census revealing only 37% girls enrolled at primary schools, dropping significantly to five percent at secondary level. On contrary, 49 percent boys are enrolled at primary school with 17 percent at secondary schools.
Multiple factors, ranging from socio-political and economic to religious and culture taboos are contributing to this predicament.
“The foremost impediments for girls attending school in former Fata are cultural. In tribal societies, cultural taboos, high rate of unemployment and poverty discourage girls from education,” said Professor Dr Ibrahim Khan, former Director Elementary and Secondary Education KP.
“Commonly girls in these areas are expected to help their mothers in household, take care of elders and help parents in agriculture. Early marriages also hamper their education,” Dr Ibrahim said.
He admitted that girls in erstwhile FATA lag behind in education also due to lack of political interest, law and order situation and militants attacks, shortage of schools and teachers unwillingness to serve there.
“All this had increased girl students’ drop out ratio and now when these areas are part of KPK, the government needs to rebuild damaged schools to bring Out of School Children (OSC) under education net,” Dr Ibrahim said.
The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) 2021 survey had disclosed the OSC has reached to about 4.9 million in KP including one million in ex-FATA . These OSC included about 2.9 million girls aged five to 16 years in settled districts and one million children in merged tribal districts with 74.4% girls and 38.5% boys out of school in the province.
The survey further revealed about 61% children are out-of-school in North Waziristan, 63% in Bajaur, 61% in South Waziristan, 51% each in Mohmand and Khyber and 47% each in Kurram and Orakzai.
Likewise, 3.67 million students including 1.38 million boys and 2.38 million girls in settled districts and 1.0067 million students including 0.36 million boys and 0.65 million girls in merged districts were out of schools.