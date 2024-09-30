Financial Discipline and Austerity

Pakistan, facing an economic cri­sis, requires the government to change its priorities and refrain from announcing mega projects that involve significant foreign exchange expenditure. The ruling elite’s ob­session with the Dubai model must be abandoned. Credit is due to the rulers of the UAE, who transformed a barren desert into a nation with artificial lakes and greenery, while enforcing law and order to attract foreign investment and residents. This would not have been possible if religious extremists had been al­lowed to influence state policies.

Pakistan, blessed by Allah SWT with fertile land, rivers, and moun­tains, defies logic when its leaders support projects like creating arti­ficial lakes near Shahdara after de­molishing fertile land where thou­sands of people farmed. Similarly, replacing Walton Airport with a commercial project seems mis­guided when a natural river had existed for thousands of years near Shahdara. Instead, they should look to Malaysia as a model.

Austerity and financial discipline must be demonstrated, not merely spoken of. The federal and provin­cial governments need to stop wast­ing billions on unnecessary perks for the political and paid elite. An­nouncements such as the Glass Train project for Murree cannot be justified when millions live in pov­erty without basic necessities. Such projects are only defensible if Paki­stan has a balanced budget. Mean­while, citizens of Karachi have been deprived of clean tap water for de­cades. The ruling elite should fear the backlash from the millions strug­gling to survive, who witness them living in subsidised, gated commu­nities surrounded by poverty.

The government should prioritise subsidised education and health­care for the vast majority who can­not afford it, as well as providing vocational training to uplift them.

ALI. T,

Malaysia.