Financial Discipline and Austerity

Pakistan, facing an economic crisis, requires the government to change its priorities and refrain from announcing mega projects that involve significant foreign exchange expenditure. The ruling elite’s obsession with the Dubai model must be abandoned. Credit is due to the rulers of the UAE, who transformed a barren desert into a nation with artificial lakes and greenery, while enforcing law and order to attract foreign investment and residents. This would not have been possible if religious extremists had been allowed to influence state policies.
Pakistan, blessed by Allah SWT with fertile land, rivers, and mountains, defies logic when its leaders support projects like creating artificial lakes near Shahdara after demolishing fertile land where thousands of people farmed. Similarly, replacing Walton Airport with a commercial project seems misguided when a natural river had existed for thousands of years near Shahdara. Instead, they should look to Malaysia as a model.
Austerity and financial discipline must be demonstrated, not merely spoken of. The federal and provincial governments need to stop wasting billions on unnecessary perks for the political and paid elite. Announcements such as the Glass Train project for Murree cannot be justified when millions live in poverty without basic necessities. Such projects are only defensible if Pakistan has a balanced budget. Meanwhile, citizens of Karachi have been deprived of clean tap water for decades. The ruling elite should fear the backlash from the millions struggling to survive, who witness them living in subsidised, gated communities surrounded by poverty.
The government should prioritise subsidised education and healthcare for the vast majority who cannot afford it, as well as providing vocational training to uplift them.
ALI. T,
Malaysia.