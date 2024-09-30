Flooded Futures

Monsoon rains are highly an­ticipated in many regions of Asia, as our crops depend largely on them. Additionally, they lower temperatures, making them warm­ly welcomed. However, if we re­flect on the past, including recent years, monsoons have wreaked havoc in Asian countries. The se­vere heat has led to wild rains and floods, resulting in uncontrolled weather patterns. Consequently, this has caused significant damage to infrastructure, homes, roads, and railways. What was once a blessing has turned into a curse for the underprivileged.

While the influential manage these disasters, the poor are the actual victims. The situation may benefit stakeholders who prof­it from calamities. During the re­cent monsoon spell, fear drove people to flee to distant areas, leaving behind all their posses­sions except for a few tangible items. It appears that we, the gov­erned, are left at the mercy of fate, while our rulers show little con­cern for the destruction or suf­fering caused. I see echoes of the 2010 floods and the 2022 rains, and unfortunately, we have not learned from our past mistakes. In fact, we have never learned from history.

Raising our hands in prayer seems to be our only salvation.

NADIA KHAN SHAIKH,

Larkana.