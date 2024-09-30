Monday, September 30, 2024
Former President Trump repeats Kamala Harris 'mentally impaired'

Anadolu
8:29 PM | September 30, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump, Republican presidential nominee, on Sunday repeated that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris is “mentally impaired.”

According to CNN, despite criticism from many Republicans urging caution in making such remarks, Trump has maintained a pattern of derogatory statements about Harris throughout his campaign.

During a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump stated: “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. It’s sad, but lying Kamala Harris, honestly, I believe she was born that way.”

The remarks have drawn concern from some of Trump’s supporters.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent ally of the former president, expressed on a CNN program that while he does not consider Harris mentally impaired, he described her as a “crazy liberal.”

Graham called on Trump to shift his focus to key issues such as the economy, immigration, inflation, and foreign policy, rather than making disparaging comments about his rival.

Shahid Khaqan criticizes Parliament members, secret amendments

On Saturday, Trump had made similar remarks during a speech in Wisconsin, asserting Harris is "mentally disabled" and "mentally impaired.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

