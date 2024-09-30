Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gandapur’s march on Islamabad, Punjab aims to repeat May 9 mayhem: Tarar

Accuses PTI of trying to disrupt Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Gandapur’s march on Islamabad, Punjab aims to repeat May 9 mayhem: Tarar
Our Staff Reporter
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur had made his intention clear to create another May 9 like chaos in the country by announcing his plans to march on Islamabad and Punjab by force.

The minister, in a news statement, condemned the alleged remarks made by the KP CM about use of force in the protests, calling it an admission of his own failure to govern the province effectively. “The Chief Minister’s threat of firing bullets for bloodshed is a clear manifestation that he is incapable of running the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. His threats to march on Islamabad and Punjab with force are nothing but an attempt to repeat the May 9.”

He further criticized the KP Chief Minister’s transition from verbal abuse to hurling threats of violence, warning that this approach would only harm him, not anyone else.  “There is nothing democratic, political, or parliamentary about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government’s statements, actions, or conduct,” the minister added.

CM Bugti: Military operations over, youth urged to reject militancy

Tarar lamented that the provincial leadership of PTI had never focused on competing with the center and Punjab in areas such as education, healthcare, employment, or economic improvement.

He urged that if PTI wanted to bring about a revolution, it should focus on transforming these sectors for the betterment of the people.

“Corruption and incompetence have reached their peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The real competition should have been in providing relief to electricity consumers, as the PML-N-led governments has done in Islamabad and Punjab,” he said, adding it should have been about building hospitals and educational institutions to serve the people.

Tarar accused the PTI of trying to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in a similar fashion it had attempted to sabotage President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan with its previous sit-ins in Islamabad in 2014. He said the economic stabilization had perturbed the PTI, which had brought Pakistan to the brink of default.

Govt plans stricter sanctions on non-tax filers

The substantive drop in the inflation from 32 per cent to 9.6 per cent had literally irked them, he added.

“Violence, threats, and guns will not reduce inflation or unemployment,” he said, while regretting the sheer corruption in KPK during the last 11 years of the PTI tenure.

Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s firm stance in support of Palestinians and against Israel at the United Nations General Assembly had caused a real inconvenience to the “Israeli agents” in Pakistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024