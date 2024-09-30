Gender Justice at the ICJ?

Holding a state accountable before the International Court of Justice on the pretext of the violations of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Dis­crimination Against Women (CEDAW) for the very first time in the entire history of the said convention is certain­ly a noble pursuit. So much for the good precedent, the de facto rulers of that state did not hesitate a moment to cancel the “nobility” in the pursuit and replace it with their favourite term: propaganda campaign. The state is Afghanistan, and the flag bearer of the good precedent is “the West”, put sim­ply. Sounds like an old story, except that Afghanistan is a signatory of CEDAW, and the violations of women’s and girls’ rights flow from an ideological conviction of the Taliban—the three-year-old rulers of the country.

A number of questions were automatically raised when Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, and Germany announced their collective intent on the sidelines of UNGA 2024 in New York. If there is one country that has caused the most sig­nificant damage to the West’s moral authority over human rights, it is Israel. Now, how can Germany’s female foreign minister stand tall and demand accountability from the Tal­iban for their undue restrictions on women and girls when all Germany had to offer while Israel made no distinction in dropping bombs over women, girls, and children was si­lence? Speak of the West’s legitimacy, and the Taliban’s en­tire rise to power happened in utter denial of the same.

This means, coming from Western countries, any objection to the Taliban’s governance will be dismissed as unnecessary inter­vention, for the West does not know anything about the Shariah order the Taliban seek to put in place. Does that give the Taliban a free hand? It would have if Afghanistan were a country gener­ating its own wealth. But it turns out the country is ravaged by war, and empty stomachs will propel chaos. Economic interests are tied together, and regional countries, despite their openness and non-interference in internal matters, still do not hold the key to the frozen assets. Perhaps this is the soft spot for which the Taliban sat down in the UN-led meetings in Qatar in July.

How women’s rights were set off the table in the July meet­ings is a citable example of what future negotiations, if they happen, will look like. The UN and Western partners agreed to take rights off the agenda, and the meetings were hailed as a breakthrough. If anything, it was the UN’s impractical opti­mism on display. With the ICJ set to hear a case against the Tal­iban, there is very little to hope for. The headline does give an adrenaline rush, but thinking that the Taliban’s legitimacy am­bitions will shake their convictions and worldview of women is wishful thinking at best. They are smart enough to bargain gains via the unannounced and informal legitimacy being at­tributed to them. If other countries’ dignitaries are meeting them in Kabul, they are far from isolated and illegitimate.

So, what about the rights of women and girls who are forced to stay out of schools, universities, workplaces, and public places? The Taliban did not ratify CEDAW, but the country is a signatory nevertheless, since 2003. They will not back out of any such commitments because at least these signatures keep them in the system from which they seek economic and business interests. Can the system coerce them? It all comes down to the West’s authority and relevance. How relevant is the West now that the war is over? Turns out, not much. The West’s relevance in Afghanistan’s affairs is linked through a narrow alley of the diaspora. The latter will grow in propor­tion to the Taliban’s violations of women’s rights. But a bulk load of instances shows that whatever comes through this vessel is dismissed as “propaganda” by the Taliban.

Coming back to the ICJ, human rights-based cases are a hand­ful. The genocide case against Myanmar, brought to the ICJ by Gambia in 2019, is only a procedural delusion five years on. Canada/Netherlands versus Syria 2023, on the charges of tor­ture by the Syrian regime, managed to get an ICJ order asking Syria to take measures. This was no different from the latest ICJ ruling on the genocide of Palestinians by Israel, brought to it by South Africa. Extending this pattern to Afghanistan, the Court will likely issue an order for the Taliban to abolish the kind of laws like the most recent one, obliging women to cover their faces, lower their voices, and not sing. Will it set an example for gender justice driven by the ICJ, or will it change the lives of Af­ghan women and girls? I assume we know the answer.

For the Taliban to soften their high-handedness on wom­en’s lives, the staunchest resistance can be put up by the Af­ghans themselves. The citizen contract with their state can­not change overnight, and the Taliban need to realise that. Secondly, if the Afghan diaspora engages with the Taliban di­rectly instead of bringing the West in between, possibilities in favour of women’s rights will grow.

Nuzhat Rana

The writer is an analyst, focusing on women’s rights advocacy & international politics. She can be reached at nuzhat.rana95@gmail.com