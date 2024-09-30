Monday, September 30, 2024
Governor Punjab pays respects at shrine of Hazrat Baba Lal Hussain Shah Kazmi

SYED NAVEED UL HASNAIN KAZMI
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MURREE  -  Gov­ernor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan paid respects at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Lal Hussain Shah Kazmi, where he was welcomed by Sajadanasheen Peer Makh­doom Syed Naveed Ul Has­nain Kazmi and Syed Fazal e Hassnain Kazmi. At this occasion, Governor Punjab prayed for national pros­perity and security at the shrine of Baba Lal Hussain Shah. Additionally, Gover­nor Punjab congrats Syed Naveed Ul Hasnain Kazmi for being designated as Secretary Information of the National Ulama o Mas­haikh Council, North Pun­jab, and heartfelt wishes him. Member of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Fazal e Hasnain Kazmi briefed Governor Punjab about the problems of Murree. Gover­nor Punjab has assured to play his proficient role for the promotion of tourism in Murree. Syed Fazal Kazmi said due to the structuring of parties in the Murree re­gion, the Pakistan People’s Party will also benefit.

