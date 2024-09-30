Governor Punjab pays respects at shrine of Hazrat Baba Lal Hussain Shah Kazmi

MURREE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan paid respects at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Lal Hussain Shah Kazmi, where he was welcomed by Sajadanasheen Peer Makhdoom Syed Naveed Ul Hasnain Kazmi and Syed Fazal e Hassnain Kazmi. At this occasion, Governor Punjab prayed for national prosperity and security at the shrine of Baba Lal Hussain Shah. Additionally, Governor Punjab congrats Syed Naveed Ul Hasnain Kazmi for being designated as Secretary Information of the National Ulama o Mashaikh Council, North Punjab, and heartfelt wishes him. Member of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Fazal e Hasnain Kazmi briefed Governor Punjab about the problems of Murree. Governor Punjab has assured to play his proficient role for the promotion of tourism in Murree. Syed Fazal Kazmi said due to the structuring of parties in the Murree region, the Pakistan People’s Party will also benefit.