Governor Punjab pays respects at shrine of Hazrat Baba Lal Hussain Shah Kazmi

MURREE - Gov­ernor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan paid respects at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Lal Hussain Shah Kazmi, where he was welcomed by Sajadanasheen Peer Makh­doom Syed Naveed Ul Has­nain Kazmi and Syed Fazal e Hassnain Kazmi. At this occasion, Governor Punjab prayed for national pros­perity and security at the shrine of Baba Lal Hussain Shah. Additionally, Gover­nor Punjab congrats Syed Naveed Ul Hasnain Kazmi for being designated as Secretary Information of the National Ulama o Mas­haikh Council, North Pun­jab, and heartfelt wishes him. Member of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Fazal e Hasnain Kazmi briefed Governor Punjab about the problems of Murree. Gover­nor Punjab has assured to play his proficient role for the promotion of tourism in Murree. Syed Fazal Kazmi said due to the structuring of parties in the Murree re­gion, the Pakistan People’s Party will also benefit.