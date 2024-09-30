Govt forms negotiation committee for privatization

The federal government has decided to establish a negotiation committee to facilitate the privatization of several public institutions.

This decision was made during a Privatization Commission Board meeting held on Monday, chaired by Federal Minister Aleem Khan. Key topics of discussion included the privatization of the Agricultural Development Bank and other state-owned entities.

Aleem Khan stressed the importance of following legal protocols to ensure a smooth and successful privatization process. Several organizations, including the Pakistan Stone Development Company, Pakistan Automobile Corporation, and the Pakistan Institute of Management, have been earmarked for privatization as part of the government's right-sizing strategy.

According to sources, the government aims to either privatize or dissolve these institutions. The privatization plan is a top priority for the federal government, with dissolution as a secondary option if privatization efforts do not succeed.

The Ministry of Privatization and Industry has been assigned by the Prime Minister to oversee the process. Among the entities identified for privatization are the Khadi Crafts Development Company, Agro-Food Processing Company, Leather Crafts Development Company, and Morafik Industries.

Additionally, the Southern Punjab Embroidery Industry and the Gujranwala Business Center are also included in the list of institutions targeted for privatization.