Govt reduces petroleum prices amid global decline

In a bid to provide relief to the public, the government has announced a reduction in petroleum prices.

As per the notification, petrol prices will drop by Rs 2.7 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs 247.03. High-speed diesel will see a decrease of Rs 3.40 per liter, light diesel will be reduced by Rs 1.30, and kerosene oil prices will drop by Rs 3.57 per liter.

This decision aims to alleviate inflationary pressures on consumers amidst rising global fuel costs. The reduction follows reports of a significant decrease in international oil prices, with Brent crude falling to $72.27 per barrel.

Earlier to this it was reported that the petroleum products prices in Pakistan are likely to decrease from October 1 amid a significant drop in the international market.