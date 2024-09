The government is preparing to file treason charges against PTI leaders following their speeches at the Sangjani rally on September 8.

According to the details, the move is based on Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which covers treason-related offenses. Cases under this section are non-bailable, and arrests can be made without a warrant.

The Ministry of Law and the federal prosecutor general have endorsed the decision, with formal approval from the federal cabinet now being sought.