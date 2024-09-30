Hindko Academy facing funding problem

PESHAWAR - The Gandhara Hindko Academy, a literary organization based in Pe­shawar, is facing a lack of funding as the special grant of Rs2 mil­lion, sanctioned by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a few months ago, has not been released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) High­er Education Department for un­known reasons.

Hindko writers and po­ets expressed concern over the non-availability of financial re­sources for the academy during a meeting convened at the Gand­hara Hindko Board’s central office on Wednesday. They noted that the academy’s research activities would suffer if the issue was not addressed. They pointed out that Hindko is the second most spoken language in KP and the sixth most widely spoken regional language in the country.

“The demand for the establish­ment of a Hindko Academy was first made in 1962, but it remained unfulfilled for a long time. The Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] gov­ernment respected the aspirations of the Hindkowan population and set up the Gandhara Hindko Academy under a public-private partnership in April 2015,” re­called Adnan Mahmood Gul, sen­ior vice-chairman of the Gandhara Hindko Board, which runs the academy in partnership with the KP Higher Education Department.

Muhammad Ziauddin, the gen­eral secretary of the board, re­called that in the last nine years, the academy has performed re­markably, not only by publish­ing books and other materials in Hindko but also in other region­al languages of KP such as Sarai­ki, Khowar, Kohistani, and Torwali, along with organizing literary and cultural events in various parts of the province.

“The number of books and publi­cations brought out by the Hindko Academy stands at 550. The acad­emy’s work has been acknowl­edged at the official level as well,” he said, mentioning the Pakistan Academy of Letters and other or­ganizations.

The writers noted that despite these achievements, the Hind­ko Academy Project was dropped from the Annual Development Plan last year, which was bound to affect the research body’s activities.

The board office-bearers said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, after assuming office this year, took notice of the issue and sanctioned a special grant of Rs2 million for the academy, with a promise to al­locate more funds. However, the KP Higher Education Department has not released the amount even after several months, creating con­cerns among the literati.

They appealed to the chief min­ister to direct the KP Higher Ed­ucation Department to release the special grant to the academy as soon as possible so that its re­search activities are not disrupted.