IHC restrains executive magistrates from passing final judgments in trials pending in capital

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained executive magistrates from passing final judgments/ orders in tri­als pending before them in the capital territory under the Constitution.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir is­sued the verdict in a petition filed by a lawyer namely Luqman Zafar Advocate through his counsel Zahid Asif Chaudhary Advocate who ad­opted the stance that the magistrates were using judicial powers against the spirit and mandate of the Consti­tution, particularly, Article 175 (3).

The judge barred the executive magistrate from using judicial pow­ers saying that only courts can exer­cise judicial powers. In the petition, counsel Zahid Asif highlighted that officers of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, while ex­ercising judicial powers, did not fol­low the rules of procedure framed by the high court under Article 202 of the Constitution and that they were outside the supervisory juris­diction of the high court, contrary to Article 203 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the assistant at­torney general argued that the judicial system of Pakistan was choked with hundreds and thousands of cases and it did not appeal to a prudent mind to burden it further. The state counsel contended that executive magistracy had been acknowledged and recog­nised by the Supreme Court, adding that the executive magistracy did not encroach upon the judicial sphere.

The counsel referred to various pro­visions of the Law Reforms Ordinance 1972, Legal Reforms Acts of 1996 and 1997 wherein the executive magis­tracy had been vested with powers to try multiple offences. The lawyer argued the executive magistracy ex­ercised powers conferred upon them as had not been entirely abolished to the extent of the Islamabad Capital Territory. Justice Arbab concluded in his 22-pages judgment that “the con­ferment of judicial powers upon the executive magistrates under CrPC i.e., inter alia, under sections 28, 29, and 37 thereof, their ouster from the su­pervisory jurisdiction of this court and handing over their administrative con­trol and supervision to the executive is contrary to Articles 175 (3), 202 and 203 of the Constitution and the judge­ments of the Supreme Court referred to above, the same is, therefore, held to be unconstitutional. The legislature has already performed its role by pro­mulgating the 1st Amendment Ordi­nance; however, it has delegated the authority to the federal government to designate the date on which its provi­sions shall come into force through the 2nd Amendment Ordinance.”

He added that more than 20 years have passed since the promulga­tion of the two ordinances, but the government still failed to issue the requisite notification. The IHC bench noted that despite filing a comprehensive report, the Ministry of Law and Justice failed to explain the delay in issuing the requisite notification. It declared that the pe­riod of fourteen years stipulated in Article 175 (3) of the Constitution had lapsed in 1987. It is held that the delay occasioned in complying with the referred provision of the Constitution beyond the permissi­ble period was unconstitutional, let alone extending further time to any organ of the state to take measures for separating the judiciary from the executive. The government has been directed to issue the notification in this regard, the judge directed.

The judge restrained the executive magistrates from passing final judge­ments/ orders until a notification was issued by the federal government and after enforcement of the provisions of the 1st Amendment Ordinance, the material/ files relating to criminal tri­als should be transmitted by the ex­ecutive magistrates to the respective sessions judges which shall accord­ingly be entrusted to competent judi­cial magistrates for further proceed­ings, read the order. He also declared, “within the Islamabad Capital Ter­ritory, judicial power can only be ex­ercised by courts in accordance with the provisions of Articles 175 (3), 202 and 203 of the Constitution and other enabling constitutional provisions and the exercise of judicial power in contravention of such constitutional provisions would be unconstitutional and nullity in the eye of law.”