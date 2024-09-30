IMF bailout essential for economic reforms, stability: Malik

LAHORE - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik emphasised that the IMF bailout package is crucial for implementing struc­tural reforms, reducing fiscal deficits, controlling inflation, and stabilising the economy.

He believes this support will also enhance the country’s long-term economic prospects and help address balance of payments issues. In a state­ment issued here on Sunday, he lauded the key role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Depu­ty Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for making best possible efforts to secure the IMF programme mainly aims to address eco­nomic imbalances, strengthen the fragile economy, and re­store investors confidence. He said increased foreign ex­change reserves provides a boost to Pakistan foreign ex­change reserves which he add­ed can help restore confidence in the country’s ability to meet its international obligations and provide a buffer against external shocks.

He said IMF programmes would help implement struc­tural reforms in areas such as taxation, public expenditure, fi­nancial sector, and governance. These reforms aim to address deep-rooted economic issues and can have long-term ben­efits for the economy, he added. Iftikhar Ali Malik praised the Prime Minister’s visionary ap­proach and wisdom, highlight­ing their crucial role in gar­nering support from friendly countries to secure the IMF deal. He said now it’s high time “PM Economic Revival Plan” must fo­cus on unlocking their strategic potentials attracting foreign in­vestments and create job ample opportunities, he concluded.