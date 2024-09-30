Int’l labour, trade unions delegation meets Ch Shafay Hussain

LAHORE - A 12-member delegation of In­ternational Labour and Trade Unions called on Provincial In­dustries and Commerce Minis­ter Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at a local hotel on Sunday.

The delegation was headed by Shoya Yoshida, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, Asia-Pacific, Singapore. During the meeting, mutual coopera­tion was agreed upon for the preparation of skilled manpow­er and the promotion of techni­cal education. The possibilities of trade with various countries were also reviewed. The minis­ter briefed the delegation about the investment opportunities and the measures taken to pro­mote technical education.

He stated that special incen­tives are available for investors in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) including a 10-year income tax exemption and a one-time duty-free machin­ery import facility. He shared that 19 Centres of Excellence are being established in differ­ent cities by TEVTA with the support of the Asian Develop­ment Bank. A Garment City is being developed on 630 acres in Sheikhupura, where the gov­ernment would build indus­trial unit structures and offer them to investors on rent. The minister highlighted the ongo­ing improvements in industrial infrastructure and the upgra­dation of TEVTA institutions. He also shared that Punjab’s Skill Development Policy 2024 has been submitted for cabinet approval. He added that solar study programmes have been introduced in TEVTA institu­tions for the first time. Addi­tionally, several Chinese com­panies have expressed interest in investing in Punjab.

Ch Shafay Hussain empha­sised that promoting solar energy and electric vehicles is the Punjab government’s top priority. The delegation expressed its commitment to working with Punjab to pro­mote mutual trade and techni­cal education. The delegation included Mr Laxman Basnet, General Secretary of the South Asian Trade Union Confedera­tion from Nepal; Mr Geir Ton­stol, Country Director of the International Labour Organ­isation in Pakistan; Mr Eugen­io Mozarelli, Country Manager of the Italian Trade Union Co­operation Agency from Rome, Italy; and Mr Imad Ashraf, Country Head of the Ameri­can Solidarity Center in Paki­stan. Other members included Malik Tahir Javed, President of the Employees Federation of Pakistan and Ch. Naseem Iqbal, President of the Paki­stan Workers Federation.