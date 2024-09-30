Monday, September 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi reports three more suspected monkeypox cases

Our Staff Reporter
September 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Three passengers arriving from Saudi Arabia have shown symptoms of monkeypox during medical screen­ing, local media reported on Sunday, quoting Karachi airport sources. According to details, the passengers upon arrival from Saudi Arabia were screened, during which signs of monkeypox were detected. The passen­gers have been transferred to the Sindh Government Hospital located in NIPA area for further evaluation and care. Airport authorities have disinfected the immigra­tion area and walkways with spray as a precautionary measure, the sources added. Monkeypox is a viral dis­ease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African ro­dents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans. The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body.

Tributes paid to singer Naseem Begum

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024