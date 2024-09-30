Karachi reports three more suspected monkeypox cases

KARACHI - Three passengers arriving from Saudi Arabia have shown symptoms of monkeypox during medical screen­ing, local media reported on Sunday, quoting Karachi airport sources. According to details, the passengers upon arrival from Saudi Arabia were screened, during which signs of monkeypox were detected. The passen­gers have been transferred to the Sindh Government Hospital located in NIPA area for further evaluation and care. Airport authorities have disinfected the immigra­tion area and walkways with spray as a precautionary measure, the sources added. Monkeypox is a viral dis­ease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African ro­dents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans. The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body.