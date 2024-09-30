Kashmir’s Struggle

India’s persistent stance on Kashmir as an internal matter continues to disregard the reality of international agreements and longstanding commitments made by both sides. Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir dispute is clear: this is not just a bilateral issue but one of global significance, anchored in the right to self-determination. India’s dismissal of the matter as its internal affair not only undermines past dialogues but also ignores the UN Security Council resolutions, which unequivocally call for a plebiscite in Kashmir. The Kashmiri people, who have long sought to determine their own future, are yet to be given the opportunity to voice their will.
India’s frequent allegations of cross-border terrorism serve as a convenient diversion from the core issue. It is important to recognise that what is unfolding in Kashmir is not a case of external interference but an indigenous uprising against occupation. Freedom fighters like Burhan Wani symbolise the Kashmiris’ struggle for autonomy, resisting what they perceive as illegal control over their homeland. Under international law, the right to resist an occupier is recognised, and Kashmir’s ongoing movement for self-rule must be understood in this context.
The international community’s silence and inaction over Kashmir perpetuate the suffering of its people. The situation in Kashmir cannot be reduced to a security issue or dismissed under the guise of national sovereignty. The calls for justice, self-determination, and peace must be heard, and any resolution must be based on the principles of international law and the will of the Kashmiri people. Anything less would be a betrayal of the region’s long-standing fight for freedom.