KE acts against power theft, kunda mafia in FB area, removes over 2,100-kg of illegal wires

KARACHI - K-Electric continues its crackdown on electricity thieves in collaboration with law enforcement agencies. Recently, the power utility removed over 2,100 kilogrammes of illegal connections (kundas) from Shafiq Colony, Medina Colony, Muhammadi Colony, Chaudhry Rahmat Colony, Qabail Colony, Bhangoria Colony, and Federal B Industrial Area. These connections resulted in theft of 140,000 units of electricity per month.

The illegal connections bypass safety protocols, posing risks to KE’s infrastructure and residents. KE conducts campaigns to reduce losses and protect its electrical infrastructure. Electricity theft and unpaid bills are two major factors that determine an area’s loss profile. Currently, 70 percent of K-Electric’s net­work is exempt from load-shedding, while the util­ity works to minimise losses in other areas to en­sure reliable and safe electricity supply. Areas with reduced losses experience less or no load-shedding. The company urges its customers, local representa­tives, and community leaders to promote a culture of timely bill payments and strongly discourage electricity theft. Such actions are essential to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the city.