KP Governor accuses KP govt of neglect, incompetence

Multan - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in KP, accusing the provincial government of neglect and incompetence.

Speaking to the media persons at the residence of Naseem Labar, the PPP city president, he stated that the KP government had failed to establish peace in the region, as unrest was on the rise while the KP Chief Minister was observed managing political rallies.

Kundi asserted, “KP is becoming increasingly unsafe, from Dera Ghazi Khan to Kohat. Certain areas have now become no-go zones, and even judges are being abducted.” He questioned the commitment of the provincial government to peace, adding, “Has there ever been a serious meeting to address the unrest? When meetings are held, it is only to malign the institutions.”

Reflecting on the past, the Governor recalled the situation in 2008 when the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) inherited a country engulfed in terrorism. “The country is facing serious issues due to militancy, but we brought peace through the sacrifices of the armed forces,” he stated. Kundi lamented that today’s unrest is plaguing a province that was once pacified by the PPP’s efforts.

He also pointed out corruption within the KP government, specifically referencing the Peshawar BRT project and the alleged misuse of funds allocated for security. “An amount of Rs600 billion was allocated for security, yet the police lack resources. If corruption was not committed, where did the money go?” he questioned.

The Governor accused the KP administration of focusing solely on corruption while failing to deliver tangible results. Referring to the PTI leadership, Kundi remarked that the party’s members were more interested in public spectacles than in governance. “They know only how to dance in the streets while the province suffers,” he said, adding, “If they have any sense of responsibility, they should focus on the people rather than seeking power at any cost.”

Governor Kundi also highlighted the absurdity of PTI’s shifting alliances, stating that those who once opposed Maulana Fazlur Rehman are now contacting him repeatedly.

By reiterating the need for serious governance in KP, he emphasised that the situation demands immediate attention. “Peace should be the priority, and I have even offered to fight the province’s case for them if they cannot handle it. We must focus on bringing the country out of its economic crisis and restoring peace,” he maintained.

He praised PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently working for the country’s betterment, both domestically and internationally, despite the challenges of coalition governments.

Responding to a query, the Governor said that the PPP had promised to establish constitutional courts, adding that the party was making efforts to gain the confidence of as many political parties as possible regarding constitutional amendments.

Local PPP leaders, including senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam and others, were also present.

Kundi condemns killing of labourers in Panjgur

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has condemned brutal killing of seven labourers from Punjab in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

The Governor expressed his deep sorrow over this heinous act, calling it an attack against humanity.

Governor Kundi offered prayers for the elevation of the victims’ souls and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He also wished for the swift recovery of the injured labourers.

“This despicable act against innocent workers is a grave affront to humanity,” said Faisal Karim Kundi. He urged the Balochistan government to ensure that those responsible for this inhuman act are brought to justice.

The Governor expressed solidarity with the mourning families, saying, “I share in the sorrow of these families. I am deeply saddened by the killing of innocent laborers. May Allah grant patience and solace to the families of the victims.”