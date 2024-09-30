LHC CJ Aalia Neelum indicts three judicial officers on corruption charges

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has indicted three judicial officers on charges including corruption. The notification of the indictment was issued after approval from CJ Neelum, marking a significant move against judicial misconduct.

According to the notification, Civil Judge Shazia Perveen has been dismissed from her position, while Civil Judge Shehbaz Hussain has been demoted by four ranks. Additional Civil Judge Abdullah Usman has been fined for his involvement.

The decision came after CJ Aalia Neelum thoroughly reviewed the records and listened to the arguments presented by the judicial officers involved. The charges against the officers range from corruption to other misconduct allegations.

This action follows increasing scrutiny of the judiciary, with the Lahore High Court striving to uphold transparency and accountability within its ranks. The case underscores the judiciary's commitment to maintaining integrity in its operations.