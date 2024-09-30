Monday, September 30, 2024
Malaysian PM to visit Pakistan this week

Web Desk
8:41 PM | September 30, 2024
Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday for a three-day official visit, according to the foreign office.

Invited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Malaysian premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the two leaders will discuss enhancing Pakistan-Malaysia relations across various sectors, including trade, energy, agriculture, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Regional and global issues will also be on the agenda.

In a separate meeting, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan agreed to hold a Joint Ministerial Commission meeting later this year, focusing on boosting trade and investment ties. Both countries also urged for urgent humanitarian relief for Palestinians amid the Gaza crisis.

