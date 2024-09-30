Malik, Inam dominate ITF Dubai Masters with convincing wins

LAHORE - Pakistani tennis players Rashid Malik and Inam-ul-Haq have continued their impressive run at the ITF Master - MT200 Tennis Tournament 2024 currently underway in Dubai, securing victories in their respective matches. ITF senior player Rashid Malik, representing Pakistan, has maintained his winning momentum in the tournament. In a commanding performance in the second round, Malik defeated Paolo Azzali of Italy with a convincing score of 6-2, 6-2. This victory follows Malik’s first-round win against Mustafa AlHashmi from the UAE, where he also won in straight sets (6-2, 6-2). Malik’s consistent performance demonstrates his excellent form and adaptability to the challenging conditions in Dubai. Meanwhile, Inam-ul-Haq, another key player in the Pakistani contingent, made a strong start to his campaign in the tournament. Playing in his first match, Inam-ul-Haq overcame Rajasekharan Padmanaban of India in straight sets, with a score of 6-4, 6-2. This victory is particularly noteworthy as it came against a player from India, adding an extra layer of significance to the win given the sporting rivalry between the two nations. The ITF Master - MT200 Tournament in Dubai features players competing in various age categories, showcasing the depth and diversity of talent in senior tennis. The tournament serves as a platform for experienced players to demonstrate their skills and compete at an international level. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Rashid Malik as he prepares for his third-round match.

His consistent performance so far makes him a strong contender in his age category.Inam-ul-Haq, buoyed by his first-round victory, will be looking to build on this success in his next match. His performance will be crucial as he aims to advance deeper into the tournament.