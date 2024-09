ISLAMABAD - As Pakistan observes World Heart Day on Sunday, medical experts urged motorists to give way to am­bulances to save precious lives in medical emer­gencies. Head of Emergency Department, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVT) Dr Manawar Khursheed on Sunday highlighted the crucial role of road safety in medical emergencies, urging the media to create awareness campaigns for motorists to prioritize ambulance patients.