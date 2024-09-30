Mergers, acquisitions in Chinese capital market gain steam amid policy tailwinds

BEIJING - Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among Chinese listed firms have gath­ered pace in recent months thanks to favorable policies to consolidate com­panies’ competitiveness, contribut­ing to the high-quality development of the country’s capital market. The number of such M&A cases saw a marked increase from the same pe­riod last year, with 46 major asset re­organisation deals disclosed between May and mid-September, according to information made public by compa­nies listed on the A-share market.

“So far this year, M&A has been particularly active among technol­ogy firms, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and securities companies, with market forces playing a bigger role in the deals,” said Tian Lihui, head of the Institute of Finance and Development at Nankai University. A telling example is the acquisition of APT Medical, a manufacturer and supplier listed on Science and Tech­nology Innovation Board (STAR) market, by Mindray, an industry leader in medical equipment devel­opment and manufacturing.

The transaction was announced in January and completed in April. By combining APT Medical’s advantages in the field of electrophysiology and vascular intervention medical de­vices and Mindray’s R&D capability and overseas marketing experience, the deal improved the competitive­ness of both companies. Semi-annual financial reports show that the net profits of Mindray and APT Medi­cal increased by 17.37 percent and 33.09 percent, respectively, in the first six months of this year. In June, the China Securities Regulatory Com­mission (CSRC) publicised a slew of measures to further reform the STAR market and pledged greater efforts to support M&A activities among com­panies listed in the market.

The CSRC said it will support in­dustrial chain integration among the companies, and make M&A institu­tions more inclusive by supporting companies to acquire high-quality tech firms that are yet to make profits. Driven by such measures, the transac­tion values of M&A deals of the com­panies on the STAR market exceeded 3 billion yuan (about 427.34 million US dollars) in the first half of the year, doubling that of the same period in the previous year, data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed. Technology companies can accelerate innovation and industrial upgrading through M&A activities, said Tian.

In addition, SOEs at both central and local levels are also leveraging M&A to drive industrial speciali­sation and integration, enhancing industrial synergy with business partners. In September, two listed subsidiaries of China State Shipbuild­ing Corporation announced a plan to merge, which is expected to be one of the largest M&A transactions in the A-share market by market value in recent years. The merger is projected to propel the new entity to a leading global position in shipbuilding, char­acterized by comprehensive research and innovation capabilities, along with a rich product structure and pro­duction lines, according to a research note from Huatai Securities.