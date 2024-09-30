Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan’s selection committee member

LAHORE - Former Pakistan batting great Mohammad Yousuf has stepped down from his role as a member of the national selection committee, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Sunday.

The 50-year-old announced his resignation via social media, stating personal reasons behind his decision to leave the position. “I hereby resign as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. It has been an immense privilege to serve this incredible team, and I am proud of my contributions to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket,” Yousuf posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I have complete faith in the talent and determination of our players, and I wish the team the very best as they continue to chase greatness,” he added.

The PCB also released an official statement confirming Yousuf’s resignation and acknowledged his significant contributions during his tenure. “Mohammad Yousuf has voluntarily stepped down from his position as a member of the national selection committee to focus on other key responsibilities within the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the PCB statement read.

“The PCB is grateful to Yousuf for his valuable service and contributions as a selector. He will continue to play a pivotal role within the board, sharing his wealth of experience as the batting coach at the High-Performance Centre.”

Yousuf, who was appointed as a selector in March 2024, played a crucial part in selecting Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. He also served as the head coach of the Pakistan U19 team that secured a third-place finish at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

The legendary cricketer, who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with 90 Test matches, 288 ODIs, and three T20Is to his name, remains an influential figure within Pakistan cricket and will continue contributing to player development in his coaching role.