Musical concert held at World Culture Festival 2024

September 30, 2024
KARACHI   -  The Arts Council of Pakistan, Kara­chi, presented a musical concert on the third day of the World Culture Festival 2024 at Jaun Elia Lawn. It was an unforgettable evening that brought together a stunning lineup of international and local music maestros. The night ignited with electrifying performances by global stars like Peace Jules, Lee Dia, Delah Dube, and Gasasira Rugamba Serge from Rwanda, Madan Gopal from Nepal, Sahib Pashazade, and Kamran Karimov from Azerbaijan. The stage then rocked with Pakistan’s very own music legends, including Faraz Anwar, Acma the Band, Khumaryaan Band, Akhtar Chanal, Imran Momina, Nafees Ahmed Khan, and Basheer Khan, making the audience groove and cheer non-stop. Music lovers were spellbound as the rhythm and melody filled the air, turning the ven­ue into a sea of excitement and joy that lasted till late night meanwhile the event moderated by Nauman Khan and Ahsan Bari.

