NA Speaker felicitates Fazlon his electionas JUI chief

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sun­day congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his suc­cessful election as Emir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for his successful election as General Secre­tary JUI. He expressed his best wishes for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maula­na Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not only a prudent and farsighted political leader but also a renowned islam­ic philosopher.” Under his leadership, JUI has always proved itself as principle-based political party,” he added. Fazl’s election as the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is a positive sign for democracy, said Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. He said that the election of Fazl as the Emir of JUI will promote democracy. Ayaz Sadiq also expressed his appreciation that under Fazl’s leader­ship, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has always practised poli­tics based on democratic values, both inside and outside Parliament. He lauded role of Fazl for the supremacy of Parliament and the promotion of dem­ocratic values.